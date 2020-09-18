Bob Jackson: A Trusted Steward of our Environment

Past generations looked at our national resources as intended just to serve our human needs. Our aim was to conquer the environment without regard for the long-term effects of our insatiable appetite to consume the gifts of our planet. It was far too long before we realized the delicate balance we must strike between meeting our needs and preserving the natural ecosystems that keep life sustainable.
The seas are rising. We have lost over 55% of our wild animal populations, just within my lifetime. My ties to nature and my commitment to ecological protection are lifelong priorities with an enduring passion. If we truly care for what’s best for our children – and their children – we surely have to care for the world that supports us. I believe it is incumbent on each of us and each of our local communities to do our part in using and managing our national resources wisely.
Beyond addressing the inconveniences of nuisance flooding, and the loss of critical honeybee populations and threatened species habitats in our Township, I will be an environmental advocate with a pragmatic understanding of responsible growth. I have a proven record of stewardship of the public trust.
A vote for Bob Jackson is a vote for Middle Township. It’s environment. And it’s future.
I have no political ambitions or obligations to any political party. On Township Committee, my sole allegiance is to the people of Middle Township.
You have my word,
Bob Jackson