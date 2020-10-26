Politics and the Role of Ethics and Morality

To the citizens of Cape May City,
My name is John Bolte. I have been coming to Cape May since 2004 when I bought a home on Lafayette Street. Since then, I have introduced this great city to many family members, friends, and business associates. Most of them eventually bought properties in our great town. My children, all seven of them, spent the summers in Cape May working at local establishments here.
During the recession of 2008-2011, we bought historic properties on Stockton Avenue, as well as constructed Victorian and Georgian style homes on New York Avenue, Maryland Avenue, and Idaho Avenue. We contributed to the revitalization of part of Cape May when there was no money and no interest. Since then, we have owned or built over a dozen homes and firmly believe in keeping the culture of Cape May, with regard to its infrastructure, while bringing revenue and economic development—a win-win for the City, its merchants, and residents.
During this pandemic, we started the CaresCapeMay, giving tens of thousands of dollars to residents and workers that found themselves unemployed. We felt compelled to help the people of Cape May during one of the strangest and most difficult times in our lives, as the people have been more then kind to us.
I believe in law, the political system, and the good people who run for office. However, I am seeing the deterioration of our moral and ethical ground through this election. Being a graduate of the second oldest Catholic University in the Country, Mount Saint Mary’s University, I was taught the values of faith, honesty, and caring, in moral and ethical environments. We were taught never to throw the first stone, and never to defame or deteriorate the character or reputation of others, friends or foe. An honest disagreement deserves a fair fight, not hurling rocks at your opponent.
Some candidates have veered from their ethical and moral responsibilities and have continued to hurl stones, lies, and fairy tales about some of the great leaders in our current administration. These “stones” hurt everyone working in and for our city. I find it unacceptable and a sad tactic to get elected. Our current leaders are there for a reason. Just look at how remarkable we have made it through this pandemic. Our leaders found a way to get us back and create a healthy and safe environment. Our leaders pushed us through with creative solutions to keep the wheels spinning. Now is not the time to impugn our leaders. It is a time to thank them. I personally want to thank our leadership, at every level, for a job well done.
After reading the attacks on our current Mayor and Deputy Mayor, I had to voice my opinion for the first time. To defame your opponent is the essence of the things we do not want here in Cape May. All candidates have their reputation and their platform to stand on, but in no way should we accept the nonsense that was proliferated under the previous administration. My hope is that this approach left when our current leadership took office.
I beg all candidates to stand on their reputations, platforms and to better this great town, but do it the Cape May way: with honor, ethics and dignity.
Respectfully,
John Bolte
Ordered and paid for by John Bolte, 148 Rosemans Lane, Cape May, NJ 08204.