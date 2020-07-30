Cape May County Freeholder candidates Brendan Sciarra and Liz Casey released the following statement applauding local police departments in the midst of ongoing national protests erupting from the George Floyd brutal death.
“We clearly understand and welcome the peaceful protests throughout the nation calling for police reforms that will ensure humane treatment and equal justice for everyone. Unfortunately, the passionate and well-intentioned protests are being somewhat tainted with irrational violence and vandalism, as well as unjustified anti-police emotions. These unfair and overarching anti-police sentiments are especially disturbing and will inevitably disrupt open dialogue and honest relationships between law enforcement and communities.
“Our police officers go to work every day to protect and serve our communities. Day in and day out, they face society’s harshest elements. As we stand steadfast with the peaceful protests, we applaud our local police departments for their ongoing integrity and professionalism, and the respect they are showing to the peaceful gatherings.
“These are undoubtedly the most remarkable and unsettling times most of us have ever lived through. We are battling a 21st century worldwide crushing pandemic. Seeing a widespread push to finally end racist attitudes and behavior. And a harsh political climate that just seems to be stoking the divisiveness.
“As we persevere through these glooming days, we can ease much of the distress by simply highlighting our better selves. Being a bit kinder to our neighbors. Sharing a smile with a stranger. And always remember that the police officers living down the street and around the corner put their uniforms on for all of us.”
