From Commissioners Elect Matthew Ksiazek, John Banning and Joe Segrest

We would like to send our most sincere “Thank You” to everyone who made our election possible. It was the voters who made the choice to initiate changes they want for the future of our community. We believe this is the beginning of what the people of West Wildwood want for their community and from small beginnings come great things. It is now time we all focus on the future and believe in new possibilities. We believe those new possibilities are a reality and we promise to honor our commitments with integrity. Thank you.
Ordered and paid for by the Committee for Honesty, Integrity and Commitment to the West Wildwood Community, 2 I Avenue West Wildwood, NJ 08260