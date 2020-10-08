West Wildwood Logo

WEST WILDWOOD - More than 80 West Wildwood voter registrations were challenged over questions of residency, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

The challenges came from Debbie Fox, wife of West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox, and incumbent Commissioner Amy Korobellis. One of the challenges was to John Banning, a candidate running for Borough Commission. 

The Cape May County Board of Elections, in a hearing Oct. 6, upheld two of the challenges and dismissed 23. More were tabled because the voters hadn't completed a residency questionnaire sent by the board. The challenge to Banning's residency was dismissed, allowing him to remain on the Nov. 3 ballot.  

