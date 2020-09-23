Sciarra and Casey Pledge to Donate Freeholder Salary to Local Charities

Brendan Sciarra and Liz Casey issued the following joint statement pledging to donate their Freeholder salary to local charities if elected:
“These are extraordinary times, a world-wide pandemic upending our lives, taking loved ones too soon. Jobs are disappearing, businesses are being crushed, and families are being hit hard. We will recover, but we must come together as a community. The shared sacrifices of each and every one of us will help strengthen our recovery and lead to a healthy and prosperous future for Cape May County. In this spirit of community, we pledge, if elected, to donate our Freeholder salaries to local charities. We want to do our part to help those Cape May County residents who are the most at risk.”
