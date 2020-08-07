This past Friday, Governor Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed bill A-3971/S-2475 which would authorize the issuance of “Coronavirus Relief Bonds” sending it back to the Assembly. The bill aims to provide relief to municipalities and counties facing budgetary challenges due to lost revenues and emergency spending on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
Seeking to alleviate financial challenges for municipalities and counties, Cape May County Freeholder candidates Brendan Sciarra and Liz Casey issued the following statement urging the Governor and legislative leaders to reach an agreement and swiftly enact legislation to authorize the issuance of “Coronavirus Relief Bonds.”
“Now more than ever, municipalities and counties need access to every available tool to fill budget gaps and shortfalls caused by their responses to the pandemic,” said Sciarra. “This relief is needed to help local governments recoup losses and avoid budget complications as they recover and ultimately work to strengthen their finances post pandemic.”
“We urge the Governor and legislative leaders to reach an agreement and swiftly enact this much needed legislation,” Casey added. “We must do whatever we can to avoid balancing county and municipal budgets with increased taxes further burdening taxpayers in what is already one of the highest taxed States in the nation.”
