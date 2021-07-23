Politics Image

COURT HOUSE - Joseph Saeger withdrew his name as the Democratic candidate for county commissioner for health reasons.

According to a release, he announced this withdrawal at a meeting of the Lower Township Democratic Club July 21. 

Earlier this year, Saeger stood for as a write-in candidate for this position. He won the primary election, with 111 votes of the 180 cast, the highest number, according to the County Board of Elections, that any write-in candidate had ever received in a county-wide election. 

The Democratic County Committee will soon meet to name another candidate to fill Saeger's spot on the ballot in the general election. 

