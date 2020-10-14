Tim Donohue Has Earned Our Trust

I have been involved in trying to build a better Middle Township for more than a few years. It has been a pleasure to get to know a little bit about what makes us tick, from Goshen to Grassy Sound and Rio Grande to Whitesboro. I was proud and honored to serve six years on Township Committee. I was most proud to be the Mayor for two of those years. I am sure that anyone who’s been our Mayor would agree. For all of us, serving as a Mayor in a small town of good and caring people, is a truly rewarding, all-American experience.
I’ve stayed involved in our community, serving on the Planning Board and attending most Township Committee meetings. Over the past nine years, I’ve witnessed my good friend, Tim Donohue, become the best Mayor I’ve seen in my twenty-six years as a Township resident.
It is a cliche in politics that elected officials need to “reach across the aisle”. But Tim Donohue has never needed to do that, because the Middle Township he envisions has no party lines. It just has good people, folks that he works to bring together to do good work in our community. This has never been more evident than in 2020, as we have faced unprecedented challenges that demand strong, smart and unifying leadership. I’ve never seen an elected official work harder for his people than Mayor Donohue has this year.
We can’t be sure what the future holds. But, whatever comes our way, we can count on Tim Donohue’s proven leadership. Regardless of what happens in the rest of the world, Tim has shown us that we will always be stronger together in our hometown.
Mayor Donohue has earned our trust. I’m proud to join so many others in endorsing my good friend Tim Donohue for Township Committee. Vote for Tim & send it in!
Daniel Lockwood
Former Mayor - Middle Township
