MARMORA - Andrew Shawl, Anthony Inserra and John “Jack” Griffin Jr. have announced that they are running for seats on the Upper Township Committee.
According to a release, running as independent Republicans, the team came together with the encouragement of residents who were looking for a political change. The candidates believe now is the time to get work done and have adopted “Plans Need Action,” as their campaign slogan. Shawl and Inserra are seeking the three-year committee positions, and Griffin is seeking to fill the one-year term.
A Marmora resident for over 30 years, Shawl is a state-licensed professional engineer and a state-licensed professional planner. He regularly works on municipal and utility construction projects and is familiar with municipal codes, regulations and budgeting processes. He has over a decade of experience working with state and federal environmental and land use regulations.
Additionally, he is a small business owner of an engineering consulting practice and real estate holding company. His volunteer work included working with Habitat for Humanity and the United Way.
Shawl attended the University of Delaware, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree from Drexel University. He currently serves on the Township Zoning Board and was a member of the Economic Development Advisory Commission.
Inserra has resided in Upper Township for nearly 40 years. He immigrated to the U.S. from Italy at the age of 18.
Upon arrival to the township, he opened a small HVAC/plumbing business with his brother, A&V Plumbing and HV/AC. His education and licenses include master plumber, combustion theory, and universal DEP certification in cooling and refrigeration. Inserra was elected to a three-year term on the Upper Township Committee in 2012. He served on the Public Works, Finance and Planning Committees.
Griffin has lived in the township for nearly 25 years. He graduated from Montclair State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was an educator for 28 years before retiring.
He is an owner of Dompierre, LLC, a full-service interior design showroom and workroom in Marmora. Griffin is an active member and past president of the Upper Township Business Association. He has served as a member of the Upper Township Planning Board and the Economic Development Advisory Commission.
The team believes the greatest opportunity for the township is economic development. The master plan outlines specific areas for consideration. All agree now is the time to take the recommendations and turn them into action items to realize goals that were set.
By acting on these established initiatives, it will provide needed infrastructure, attract new business, create jobs, provide greater amenities, and needed tax rateables. Recognizing that every taxpayer dollar is important, fiscal responsibility, accountability and an open process are necessary for the community to thrive.