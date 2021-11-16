WILDWOOD CREST – In a race that remained too close to call 10 days after the Nov. 2 election, the results for three Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners seats are finally in.
Joseph Schiff, the current president of Wildwood Crest’s Board of Education, beat veteran Commission member Joyce Gould, with 562 votes to Gould's 552, after days of counting mail-in and provisional ballots.
“It was nail biting because it took so long to get the results,” Gould said.
For days, the two were three votes apart, with Schiff in the lead.
“You could put a bunch of men on the moon as long as it took,” she said.
Mayor Don Cabrera was the only incumbent to be reelected, with 943 votes. Joining Cabrera and Schiff will be Joseph Franco Jr., who received 758 votes.
Other challengers were incumbent Commissioner David Thompson and Darleen Devlin, who received 403 and 347 votes, respectively.
“I wish him well,” Gould said regarding Cabrera and the potential “bumpy road” she said he may face with two new commissioners.
“I plan to be proactive in the borough,” she added.