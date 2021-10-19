Noticing an emerging trend this election season in Upper Township, the United4Upper team of Lenora Boninfante Kodytek and Shawna Mulford issued a joint statement:
“While our public roads are peppered with campaign signs for all the candidates, if you look closely at many of the front yards in the township, you see something quite different. Voters are posting Lenora and Shawna United4Upper lawn signs alongside signs of legislative and gubernatorial candidates of a different party. Note, you do not see this happening the other way around.
“We take this as a very encouraging sign, and not just because it means more votes for us. It is showing that in Upper Township, voters are willing to forego the partisan rancor of the past few decades and look at the candidates individually and where they stand on the issues that most affect the township, and not their party affiliation.
“So, we applaud the residents of Upper Township who are looking past party-line affiliation to consider candidates who are asking for your trust in determining the best path for governance in our community. To consider who the candidates are, what impact they will have on our community, our families, and our prosperity is the paramount assessment township committee candidates should be subjected to and measured by. In local elections, such as ours, party affiliation should merely be a letter after a candidate’s name.
“With this in mind, we will continue to wage an open, issue-oriented campaign. We look forward to listening to residents and addressing their concerns. Be it when we are out knocking on doors, greeting you at shopping centers, forums, or at community events, and we are always willing to meet and discuss the issues, for whether we agree, find compromise, or maintain differing opinions, we all play a role in this community.
"To Lenora and Shawna, the purple team, that's what is important; it's why we are United4Upper.”
To find more about Lenora and Shawna, reach them on Facebook, Instagram, or their website, United4Upper.com.
Ordered and paid for by Kodytek and Mulford for Upper, PO Box 13, Marmora, 08223.