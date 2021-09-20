WILDWOOD CREST - Joseph Franco Jr. is committed to the advancement of Wildwood Crest.
According to a release issued by his campaign, Franco is a third-generation Wildwood Crest resident, and his family’s roots in the Crest can be traced back to the 1920s.
In addition to working at his family business, Franco has made serving the community a priority. Franco currently serves as a member of the Wildwood Crest School Board, the Green Team, the Tourism Development Committee, and the newly established Creative Arts Council. He also served on the Zoning Board prior to his election to the school board.
Throughout his time on these committees, Franco, along with his team members, has been able to implement a variety of initiatives to improve the lives of Crest residents. On the school board, Franco serves on the Finance and the Sports and Safety Committee. He also serves as the board’s county liaison, making sure he and his fellow board members stay connected and up-to-date with other Cape May County school boards. Franco is also committed to supporting our children through various sports sponsorships throughout the Wildwoods.
During his time on the Green Team, a plastic bag collection initiative was implemented, resulting in the donation of multiple benches to the borough through a partnership with Trex.
In collaboration with the Tourism Development Committee and the Green Team, Franco played an instrumental role in the creation of the Creative Arts Council. This council will promote the development of the arts and will create events highlighting the importance of art in our community.
“I am excited at the prospect of serving the community in a new capacity. I believe my passion for our town, my experience as a small-business owner, and time spent as a volunteer on various committees has equipped me with the skills necessary to serve my neighbors, as their commissioner. I am fully committed to the safety and well-being of every resident and will make sure our tax dollars are well spent,” stated Franco. “My hope is that each resident will know that as their commissioner I intend to represent what matters most - their perspective.”
To learn more about Franco's campaign for Wildwood Crest commissioner, visit FrancoForWildwoodCrest.com. Those with questions or concerns, email franco4wwc@gmail.com.