WEST WILDWOOD – The Cape May County Board of Elections dismissed 30 more challenges to voter registration eligibility for West Wildwood residents, and upheld one, at a board meeting Oct. 22, the board registrar stated.
Over 80 voter registrations were challenged ahead of the November election for Borough Commission by incumbent Commissioner Amy Korobellis, along with Debbie Fox, Mayor Christopher Fox’s wife.
At an Oct. 6 hearing, 25 challenges were heard, with 23 dismissed and two upheld, records show. According to the board, 20 challenged voters have not returned their domicile form. They must do so before Nov. 3 to be eligible to vote.
Michael Kennedy, the registrar for the board, said they will review those forms and determine the legitimacy of the remaining challenges on Election Day.
So far, more than 94% of challenges reviewed were dismissed by the board. The three voters with challenges against them upheld can’t vote in West Wildwood Nov. 3, when Fox, Korobellis, and Commissioner Scott Golden are up for reelection. Challenging them are John Banning, Matthew Ksiazek, and Joseph Segrest.