That’s Not Me in the Mirror

An interesting thing just happened on the way to Election Day. Democrat County Chairman and Democrat Freeholder candidate Brendan Sciarra looked in the mirror and didn’t see himself. Somehow he saw the Republican candidates. It was very confusing for him. In the confusion, he began to blame the Republicans for all of the terrible Democrat policies that have crippled our economy and caused such tremendous anxiety for our people.
Excruciating lines and delays at the DMV: Sciarra doesn’t blame his friend and Democrat Governor Phil Murphy. Instead he is telling the voters the Republican Freeholders somehow caused this problem. No in-person voting, which was ordered by Phil Murphy and supported by Democrats in the Legislature: Again, a confused Sciarra blames the Republican Freeholders. “Mom and Pop” shops shut down, some for good, by Sciarra’s friend Phil Murphy and many still not allowed to fully open: Democrat Sciarra blames someone else. Cape May County residents still unable to break through the Democrat’s gridlock and get their unemployment benefits: Sciarra’s broken mirror tells him Governor Murphy is still the fairest of them all.
Maybe Sciarra is genuinely confused. Or maybe he was appointed to the Covid Business Task Force by his friend Phil Murphy and he did nothing to help our small businesses. While Will Morey and Jeff Pierson were helping to build a consensus of Cape May County elected officials, business leaders, and healthcare providers to prepare the first comprehensive county reopening plan, Sciarra was out trying to grab headlines.
Will Morey and Jeff Pierson worked with this unprecedented public and private consensus and produced the Proposal for the Safe and Thoughtful Reopening of Cape May County and sent it directly to Phil Murphy. Morey and Pierson have spent every day since advocating on behalf of the families and businesses of Cape May County. There can be no doubt that without the persistent advocacy of Will and Jeff, other counties and elected officials throughout the state would not have gotten onboard and also pushed Trenton to get our seasonal businesses back up and running. Will was the driving force behind the County’s “Safely Together” campaign that provided graphics, posters, T.V. ads, and other items to our business community to drive the message about Covid safety protocols. The “Safely Together” messaging helped Cape May County navigate an influx of hundreds of thousands of summer visitors without a spike in Covid cases. Jeff is in charge of the Department of Health and incorporated the “Safely Together” message with Social Distancing Ambassadors, which received national attention, who walked the boardwalk and other places handing out literature on safety protocols and assisting our businesses in staying open and our visitors in keeping safe. Morey and Pierson did all this while freezing County hiring and borrowing and cutting County operating expense and capital budgets by 10% to help taxpayers through the Covid crisis.
Sciarra’s Democrats are in control of the DMV and haven’t fixed the problems for Cape May County residents. Sciarra’s Democrats shut down the voting booths. Sciarra’s Democrats set limitations on when and how our small businesses could open. Sciarra’s Democrats own the unemployment debacle. But apparently he doesn’t see those things when he looks in the mirror. He keeps telling Cape May County voters that this is all the Freeholders’ fault. Is he confused? Or does Sciarra think that Cape May County voters just aren’t that bright?
Ordered and paid for by the CMCRRO, 2123 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202.