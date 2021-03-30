COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Democratic Club and Cape May County Democratic Committee announced their support for Quanette Vasser-McNeal’s candidacy for a seat on the Middle Township Committee March 30.
According to a release, during their February virtual meeting, the Middle Township Democratic Club discussed Vasser-McNeal’s candidacy and agreed to enthusiastically support her run for Township Committee. Brendan Sciarra, chairman, Cape May County Democratic Committee, has also pledged to support Vasser-McNeal and stated that her leadership, community involvement, and activism illustrate her ability to represent Middle Township.
Vasser-McNeal has identified this year as the right time to run, saying, “I’m here to do the work. I am dedicated to helping evolve the Township Committee into a leadership group that reflects the makeup of our community and a more thorough vision of what issues are important to our entire community."
A longtime resident of Middle Township, Vasser-McNeal and her husband have raised their blended family of biological and adoptive children in Whitesboro for over 20 years. She earned a degree in social work from Stockton University while building a business and raising a family as a single mom.
Currently, she is a state-certified social worker and active realtor. She is a business owner and has operated a hair salon in Cape May County for 18 years.
Vasser-McNeal currently serves as an executive board member for Habitat for Humanity, vice president of Middle Township Democratic Club, and advises on the Middle Township Law Enforcement Engagement Committee, County Prosecutor’s Social Justice Committee and Cape May County NAACP. Her involvement allows her to be in tune with the needs of township residents.
Vasser-McNeal is no stranger to politics or community leadership.
For 27 years, her grandfather, Jack Vasser, served as mayor of West Cape May.
“My grandfather taught me that living in a community requires that those of us with a shared vision for bettering our community, also share in the responsibility of doing the work. I look forward to working for that betterment and serving all residents of our township," Vassar-McNeal stated.