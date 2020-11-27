COURT HOUSE - Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez Nov. 24 dismissed a petition asking for a recount in the West Wildwood election. With that, the 2020 general election, in Cape May County, can be considered over.
In West Wildwood, one of the county’s smallest municipalities, the slate of incumbent commissioners lost their reelection bids. John Banning, Matthew Ksiazek, and Joseph Segrest will take their seats as newly elected members of the three-person Borough Commission.
The small borough saw one of the incumbents, Amy Korobellis, along with Mayor Christopher Fox's wife, Debbie Fox, challenge 80 voter registrations, almost all of which were dismissed.
Christopher Fox, who will step down as mayor and commissioner, in January, is facing ethics charges.
In May, Fox was fined $24,900 by the state Local Finance Board for ethics violations. He has been fighting the decision.
A final hearing was delayed until after the election.
In Cape May Point, the final certification of votes provided the results in the county’s closest race. By one vote, Anita vanHeeswyk maintained her seat on the three-person Board of Commissioners over challenger Mary Kelly.
Also winning were Catherine Bush and Robert Moffatt. Bush is the newcomer to the commission, taking the seat of Robert Mullock, who did not run for reelection.
Mullock retired in the same election in which his son, Zack Mullock, won the mayor’s office in nearby Cape May.
Moffatt received the most votes in the election, with 131. He is the mayor of Cape May Point. The mayor is selected by the commission members.
West Wildwood and Cape May Point boasted 86% voter turnout for the election.
The county’s election results were officially certified Nov. 20, and are available on the Cape May County clerk's election website, at https://bit.ly/3p3DruV.