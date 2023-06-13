New Photo 1.jpg

The DS450 checks incoming mail-in ballots for address verification and completeness and then sorts them into approved for vote counting,’ questionable/needs further research,’ and rejected. 

COURT HOUSE - Recent news reports have once again focused attention on the security of our election process across the nation. Courts have rejected all the legal challenges to the 2020 voting outcomes and the Dominion/Fox settlement of more than three-quarters of a billion dollars confirmed the fact that we run accurate and fair elections in the U.S. 

This sorter matches the address and signature on the ballot with the address and signature on record. The two signatures are projected on a screen for a side-by-side comparison by staff to ensure they match. 
Trays of ballots are lined up for processing in the recent primary election.

