COURT HOUSE – Cape May County Right to Life held a prayer vigil and rally in front of the county courthouse April 15. Around 65 people attended the hourlong event.
Members of the local anti-abortion group joined with other members of the public in waving signs to spread awareness about the anti-abortion movement. Attendees waved signs that included several religious messages such as “Jesus Forgives and Heals” and “Pray to End Abortion.”
Group President Alvin Westerland suggested that abortion could be resolved with more adoption. “There are many people who want to adopt babies and that is the kind and loving way to handle an unexpected baby,” Westerland said.
Drivers and pedestrians in the area expressed a range of responses from a thumbs up in support to a man who stopped his car to tell the group he disagreed with their stance.
Attendees ranged in age from 2 to 91. Organizers claimed that over 20 churches had members at the event.
One attendee who wished to remain anonymous said that she was joining the vigil after seeing “Unplanned”, a popular anti-abortion film.
Cape May County does not have any women’s healthcare facilities that conduct abortions. Individuals seeking abortion-related services can find them in Galloway.
