OCEAN CITY - The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the girl pictured, last seen on the Ocean City boardwalk May 21.

Jenice Trombetta, 17, was reported missing by her father. Jenice is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and black and red hair.

Anyone able to locate the missing juvenile is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

