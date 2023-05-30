Corey McFadden

Corey McFadden

 Courtesy Wall Township Police Department's Facebook page

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ERMA - New Jersey State Police confirmed that a body recovered, May 22, from the ocean off Sandy Hook was that of missing Cape May County postal employee, Corey McFadden. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments