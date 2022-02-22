polar plunge

SEA ISLE CITY - Not having an organized Polar Bear Plunge did not keep crowds off the streets and out of the bars this President’s Day weekend. 

Some were even daring enough to take a dip in the frigid ocean, something the town reminded people is not illegal, even in the dead of winter.  

While some plungers told the Press of Atlantic City that they felt there was a different energy on the beach this year, overall, the town saw an uptick in activity. 

Local business owners from different sectors all told the Press they had a busy weekend, though most said the crowds were different that the 2020 Plunge, the last time it was held, and years before.

Last year, the Plunge was called off due to Covid and now a new city policy prohibiting private events from using public facilities or closing off streets, claiming it created too much of a strain on public resources and created a legal liability for the city. 

So while this year may have served as a good indication the Polar Bear Plunge will never be the same again, the tradition of visiting Sea Isle City for President’s Day weekend continues.

