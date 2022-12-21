masataco rendering old Coldwell banker avalon restaurant bar

Renderings, drawn up by Stokes Architecture & Design, of Philadelphia, depict the transformation of the former real estate office. Seen here from 27th Street, the application looks to add a wrap-around patio with tables, turning the space into a restaurant and bar, which will utilize the old Jack’s Place liquor license.  

 Photo: Shay Roddy | Rendering: Stokes Architecture & Design

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON – A new restaurant and bar could soon be coming to the old Coldwell Banker building, at the corner of 27th Street and Dune Drive.

OLD COLDWELL BANKER AS SEEN FROM 27TH AND DUNE AVALON NEW BAR OLD REAL ESTATE OFFICE PIC

The property, as seen from the northwest corner of 27th Street and Dune Drive, in December 2022. The old real estate office will not be demolished, but rather repurposed as a restaurant and bar, an application submitted to the Avalon Planning and Zoning Board revealed.  
masataco old Coldwell banker avalon restaurant bar dune drive shot

The plan also calls for the removal of a parking lot entrance on Dune Drive, which will allow for five more on-street parking spaces. Most of the former office’s parking lot will become a courtyard with restaurant seating.Renderingson file in Avalon Borough Hall show the vision.  
masataco avalon floor plan layout interior jacks place liquor license avalon restaurant bar new

The property’s proposed layout. 
old Coldwell banker avalon from dune

The property, as seen from Dune Drive, in December 2022. The old real estate office will not be demolished, but rather repurposed as a restaurant and bar, an application submitted to the Avalon Planning and Zoning Board this month revealed.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments