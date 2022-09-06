NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Whitesboro resident Patricia Anderson shows her photography to a visitor to the annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival Sept. 2, 2022. 
Volunteers represent the Veterans Diversion Project, operated by the New Jersey Courts, at the 33rd annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival. 
Cheryl Spaulding, Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro program advisor, and board member Skip Davis man a booth at the citizens’ group’s 33rd annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival, held Sept. 2~4 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. 
Ministers Rita Davis and Shirley White from the Christ Gospel Church lead the singing of gospel music at the Whitesboro Reunion Festival. 
Local kids enjoy a punching bag game at the annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival. The game was supplied by the New Jersey Army National Guard. 
Sgt. Dario Colombo and Specialist Emily Weber stand watch at the New Jersey National Guard booth at the Whitesboro Reunion Festival.  
Cpl. J. D’Alonzo speaks to a visitor to the Middle Township Police Department’s table at the Whitesboro Reunion Festival. The MTPD handed out information to adults and souvenirs for the kids. 
Cape May County Prosecutor is shown on his Honda 90 Trailbike, which he brought as part of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club display. Membership requires a motorcycle of 750cc or more. The Honda 90 was included as a curiosity. 
Jackie Hubbard, Olga G., Albert Burton and Christopher Illa tale a moment from serving up fish dinners at the 33rd annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival. 
Jackie Hubbard and Christopher Illa, with Albert Burton in the background, prepare platters of fish dinners at the Whitesboro Reunion Festival. The fish dinners and sandwiches were prepared by AVJ Catering and Heff’s Latin Soul Kitchen and Catering. 

