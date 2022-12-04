Middle Township High School - File Photo.jpg

Students are pictured entering Middle Township High School.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – The 2022 national report card on 4th and 8th grade assessments of reading and math has been described as “appalling,” by U. S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, despite billions being added to federal funding for education. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments