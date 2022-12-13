Color Guard.jpg

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, celebrated widely in Mexico and other parts of Latin America, recognizes one of the six widely accepted Marian apparitions in Catholicism. A Marian apparition is a supernatural appearance of Mary, the mother of Jesus. The local holiday parade has helped build and diversify the church community in Wildwood.  

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – It was a fiesta in the streets of Wildwood for Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe Dec. 12.

The holiday, celebrated widely in Mexico and other parts of Latin America, honors the anniversary of one of the six Marian apparitions widely recognized to be endorsed by the Holy See. In Roman Catholicism, a Marian apparition is a supernatural appearance of Mary, the mother of Jesus.  

Priest ansd Group.jpeg

A group of participants, including Gloria Gutierrez (far right), pose with Sister Anne Lafferty (back center) during Wildwood's celebration of Our Lady Guadalupe.
OurLadyGuadalupeMarch.jpeg

A procession celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe took off from Fox Park enroute to St Ann’s Church in Wildwood for a mass delivered by Bishop Dennis Sullivan. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments