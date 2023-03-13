Old Arch.jpg

Artist’s rendering shows a turn of the 20th century arch on Cape May Boardwalk. 

 File Photo

CAPE MAY - Six ornamental arches continue to take form on the newly widened Cape May Promenade. Intended as a tribute to a past era in the city’s history, the arches replicate a turn of the 20th century architectural form. The arches will illuminate the Promenade from Gurney to Decatur streets. The original arches were destroyed in the Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944. 

Locations

