WILDWOOD CREST - In an effort to bring readers inside some of the area’s most distinct homes and onto breathtaking private properties in one of the country’s hottest and most unique real estate markets, the Herald newsroom will periodically run a feature when a noteworthy residential property hits the market. In this edition, we set our sights on a $3.85 million bayfront home in Wildwood Crest.
editor's pick
On the Market: $4M Crest Bayfront Home with Oversized Deck
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Shay Roddy
Reporter
Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 ‘Suspicious Deaths’ Recorded in Middle Since April 1
- Defendant in Fatal Car Rally Case Files Motion to Dismiss Indictment
- B.L. England Boilers Imploded in Seconds
- Indictments Filed April 18
- Prosecutor Puts 'Pop-Up' Beach Party, Other Unsanctioned Events on Notice
- N. Wildwood Exchanging $10M Grant for Another to Extend Seawall
- Court Date for Health Benefits Case Against Wildwood Officials Postponed
- Middle Appoints First Female Police Chief
- Lawyer for Hit-and-Run Defendant Indicates Plea Deal Reached
- Middle to Investigate Expansion of Redevelopment Area in Rio Grande
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - It now cost me $2.50 to drive from my place in North Wildwood to Stone Harbor. If I don't pay and admit it, think Mayor Pete Byron (Wildwood) will come to my defense?
- Wildwood Crest - Folks own property one, two or even three blocks from the beach and they are upset because a motel may block their view of the beach, in the motel district? Maybe you should have bought on Beach Ave...
- Stone Harbor - I watched the council meeting on Zoom, and I believe the POA is not correct in their feelings on the fire truck. The fire commander clearly stated that this is part of an borough plan that has been...
- Wildwood - With Tucker and Don ousted, a perfect grand slam would be adding Whoopi and Joy.
- North Wildwood - Carlson has now been fired from CNN, MSNBC and FOX. Hey Herald, maybe a new moderator for Spout Off? He's available.