NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

An introduction to a series… 

VIEW-OF-HOUSE-FROM-BEACH.jpeg

One of only 11 residences in Avalon’s preserved High Dunes, this 7,800 square foot home is on the market for $13 million. But despite its stunning features, and a 1997 renovation that spared no expense, some prospective buyers may be looking at it as a knockdown. 
ORIGINAL-HOME.jpeg

The original home before the addition and remodeling is shown in a photograph hanging on the home's wall. 
DUNE-TRAIL.jpeg

A path behind the house goes through the dunes from the pool to the driveway.
DINING-ROOM.png

The home features a formal dining room with a fireplace and French doors showcasing ocean views.
FAMILY-ROOM.jpeg
The family room includes a pool table, one of the home’s two wet bars a sitting area and an oversized dining table. It opens up to the kitchen and features A-frame ceilings, plenty of natural lighting and impressive woodwork.
FRONT-STAIRCASE.jpeg

The wooden spiral staircase is the first thing to catch your eye when you enter the home through the front door.
LIVING-ROOM.jpeg
OCEANFRONT-JACUZZI.png

One of the jacuzzis in the home offers stunning ocean views. 
SWIMMING-POOL.jpeg

The home's pool, nestled between the dunes and the south side of the residence.
NORTHEAST-OCEANVIEW.jpeg

The view from the home's top balcony, looking northeast at the Atlantic Ocean.
FRONT-BAY-VIEW.png

The house also has view of the back bays, one of the few properties on the island with both ocean and bay views.
VIEW-OF-DRIVEWAY.jpeg

The house as seen from Dune Drive. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments