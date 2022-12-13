An introduction to a series…
In an effort to bring readers inside some of the area’s most distinct homes and onto breathtaking private properties in one of the country’s hottest and most unique real estate markets, the Herald is introducing a new series which will run periodically when a noteworthy residential property hits the market. We begin the series with a $13 million listing in Avalon.
The Specs:
PRICE: $12,999,000
BEDS: 8, BATHS: 8.5+
HOUSE SIZE: 7,800 sq. feet; LOT SIZE: 28,700 sq. feet
BAY ACCESS? No; OCEAN VIEW? Yes
ADDRESS: 5475 Dune Drive, Avalon
Nestled in the privacy of the Avalon High Dunes, this palatial oceanfront home is one of the few properties on the Seven Mile Island that offers both ocean and bay views. It uses its secluded High Dunes location to its advantage not only for the natural beauty, but also the elevation, which protects the home from serious storms and provides a perch for the house to sit on.
The house was originally built in 1987 and was renovated in 1997. The renovation expanded the footprint tremendously. The process of building in the High Dunes is not easy, and is subject to strict environmental regulation.
However, a buyer could demolish the existing home and create their own custom home on the existing footprint without theneed for Department of Enviromental Protection approvals, said Shane Purdy, one of the realtors representing the seller.
The 1997 renovation created a buildable footprint that few lots can rival on the island. The lot is more than fivetimes the size of a traditional Avalon lot.
The mansion blends ornate features and intricate design elements with sensible vacation home vibes. It offers a large entertaining space, with two wet bars, a pool table, two large dining tables, multiple indoor living areas, a large kitchen with top-notch appliances, French doors to private balconies off the bedrooms, a jacuzzi with ocean views, separate living quarters for guests or live-in help and a four-car garage. It also has a private pool and hot tub, surrounded by a spacious first-floor patio tucked between the home and dense vegetation.
However, despite a grand wooden staircase, intricate and, at times, imposing wallpaper designs, crown molding, marble bathrooms and hardwood floors, the property’s best feature is its views. At the $13 million price point, the potential buyer of this property may prefer something more modern and suited to their taste.
The listing price was determined, in part, based on a recent sale of another High Dunes lot at $12 million, Purdy said. The house on that property was torn down after settlement, which suggests the realtors are not placing more than a $1 million value on the house itself, despite its grandeur and artisanship.
The owner of the home recently passed away and his estate now controls the home, the realtor said. The name of the late owner was not disclosed, but he had successful businesses and his family had a longtime connection to the island, Purdy said.
Some of the furniture in the home is magnificent, and much of it was purchased piece-by-piece in Europe by the late owner and brought to Avalon. The family has plans to remove the furniture prior to settlement.
The house is co-listed by Shane Purdy, of A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate, and Dan Bowersock, of Ferguson Dechert Real Estate. To view the listing, click here.
Havea tip on a unique or interesting home? Contact Shay Roddy: sroddy@cmcherald.com or 609-886-8600 xt.142.