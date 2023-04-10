Ocean City High School Students Walk Out to Protest Gun Violence

Some of the Ocean City High School students who took part in a walkout to protest gun violence in America stand for a photograph outside the school. The walkout, sponsored by the group Students Demand Action, took place in over 300 schools in 42 states, April 5. 

OCEAN CITY – According to a report published in The Press of Atlantic City, about a dozen students walked out of Ocean City High School, April 5, as part of a national walkout to protest gun violence in schools. 

