The Rev. Gregory Johnson, of Shiloh Baptist Church, recites Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech during Ocean City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event Jan. 16.   

OCEAN CITY - For over 30 years, Ocean City has kept its focus every January on honoring the memory and respecting the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., as well as keeping the traditions associated with his annual holiday.  

The Rev. Marcia Stanford, of Macedonia United Methodist Communities, addresses the audience during Ocean City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event Jan. 16.   
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, right, speaks with Sofia Wright, a student at Ocean City Intermediate School, who read her award-winning essay about the impact King has had on her life during Ocean City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event Jan. 16.   
The audience joins in singing "We Shall Overcome" during Ocean City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event Jan. 16. 

