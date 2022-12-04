OC Bowlong Casino

A historic photo of the Bowling Casino in Ocean City. The historic building will soon be the site of a new movie theater operated by Town Square Entertainment.

 From the Ocean City Historical Museum

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – It has been a journey of persistence and patience for Brett Denafo and his business partners, Clint Bunting and Scot ​​Kaufman, as they hoped to acquire the Ocean City property of their entertainment dreams: the former Moorlyn Theatre located at 8th St. and the Boardwalk, the resort's famed beachside promenade. It is here that the three men hope to build a new movie theater. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments