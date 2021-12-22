Cape Regional Google Pic

Cape Regional Medical Center 

COURT HOUSE - Saying it was responding to “the significant increase in the Covid positivity rate in Cape May County,” Cape Regional Medical Center has changed its visitor policy.  

The medical center implemented a no-visitor policy beginning Dec. 21. A spokesperson said the change was “necessary to protect our patients and staff.” 

Exceptions to the policy are listed on Cape Regional's website. They include provisions for women in labor, patients who are minors, those who may be cognitively or developmentally disabled, and those in end-of-life care. See the website for details. 

The medical center noted that “Cape Regional services remain open and accessible to the community” as they take the necessary precautions to provide a safe environment.  

A Cape Regional statement reminds the public that “it is extremely important to not delay health care, including emergency, urgent care, outpatient, and surgical care.” 

