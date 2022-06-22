elder fraud STOCK
The Judiciary of New Jersey has created a new website that provides a variety of resources related to justice for the elderly. 

Older adults could face increased risk of abuse, neglect, or exploitation, according to the new site. They might also face issues with housing, domestic violence, or consumer fraud. Elderly persons deserve equal justice. Get valuable resources for ensuring justice for the elderly.

Visit the Elder Justice site at: njcourts.gov/public/elder-justice.

The site addresses the following topics:

  • Report Abuse, Neglect, or Exploitation
  • Learn About Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse
  • Guardianship of Incapacitated Adults and Supported Decision-Making
  • Housing Issues
  • Consumer Fraud
  • Get Legal Help for Older Adults
  • Resources for Elder Care and Support

