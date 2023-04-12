OCEAN CITY –New Jersey American Water will replace approximately 2,210 feet of aging wastewater main in Ocean City starting this week. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch sewer lines that were installed in the 1960s with new 8-inch PVC main along the following streets:
Simpson Avenue / Haven Avenue Alley from 34th Street to 35th Street
Haven Avenue / West Avenue Alley from 34th Street to 35th Street
Moorlyn Terrace from Atlantic Avenue to Ocean Avenue
Somerset Lane from Somerset Avenue to Oxford Lane
This $2.5 million investment will continue to advance wastewater service reliability in this community. This improvement is part of New Jersey American Water’s multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water and wastewater infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.
New Jersey American Water’s local, qualified contractor, Pioneer Pipe Contractors, Inc. began work on April 3 and expects to be completed within approximately two months, weather permitting. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain project schedule. Final street restorations will be completed in fall of 2023.
Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies. New Jersey American Water encourages customers to sign up for alerts through their MyWater account and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter to receive project updates.
For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction. New Jersey American Water values the safety of its workers and advises drivers and pedestrians to take caution in the vicinity of work sites.
