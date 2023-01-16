IMG-3570.jpg

Participants show a lot of enthusiasm as they run toward the frigid Atlantic Ocean, being some of the first into the water for the Special Olympics New Jersey Polar Bear Plunge in Wildwood, Jan. 14. The event was the first in a series of plunges that will raise money to support Special Olympics athletes.  

 Christopher South

WILDWOOD – Close to 1,000 hearty souls plunged into the Atlantic Ocean behind the Wildwoods Convention Center Jan. 14 to support Special Olympics athletes. 

Plungers generally make a quick exit out of the water despite the water temperature being higher than the air temperature.  
This group from Stratford pays tribute to their late relatives and helps to raise money for the Special Olympics.  
A large group of family members, from as far away as Philadelphia, Colorado, Michigan, and North Carolina, all dressed in a “Blues Brothers” theme for the 2023 Special Olympics New Jersey Polar Bear Plunge in Wildwood, Jan. 14. Over 1,000 people registered to take part in the event. 
Showing a little bit of their crazy side, these ladies – collectively known as COBS – get ready to plunge. 
A plunger dressed as a Viking leads the way for his group as they head toward the surf during the Special Olympics New Jersey Polar Bear Plunge in Wildwood.  
John Lynch, director of sales and entertainment for the Wildwoods Convention Center, is shown coaching plungers on how to cheer for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.  

