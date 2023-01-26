Wide View.jpg

A rendering of the MudHen Hospitality cottages, which are currently under construction, shows the extent of the project. With its entrance on Taylor Avenue, the accommodations are a short walk to other attractions.

WILDWOOD – The changing face of Rio Grande Avenue, in Wildwood, is largely the work of BMS Restaurant Holdings LLC, owners and developers of several successful businesses in the area of Rio Grande and New Jersey avenues, including MudHen Brewing Company, Poppi's Brick Oven Pizza, and Dogtooth Bar & Grill.

Shown is a rendering of the pool area that will be a part of the accommodations being constructed by BMS Restaurant Holdings – a new venture but in the same neighborhood as some of their other businesses.
A rendering of the new MudHen Hospitality cottages shows a rear-angle view of the rehabilitated house.

