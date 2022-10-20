COURT HOUSE - Mr. Monopoly, complete with his top hat and flashy cane, visited the Cape May County Zoo Oct. 20 to announce, South Jersey Shore Monopoly. Mr. Monopoly also came to ask locals what landmarks they want to see on the upcoming board.
