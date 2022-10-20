Monopoly goats.jpg

Mr. Monopoly poses with the resident goats at the Cape May County Zoo.

 By Collin Hall

COURT HOUSE - Mr. Monopoly, complete with his top hat and flashy cane, visited the Cape May County Zoo Oct. 20 to announce, South Jersey Shore Monopoly. Mr. Monopoly also came to ask locals what landmarks they want to see on the upcoming board.

Monopoly wave.jpg

Mr. Monopoly prepares to receive a high five as he greets children at the Cape May County Zoo Oct. 20. 
Monopoly zoo Brooke.JPG

Mr. Monopoly poses with Brooke Gorman as they announce a “South Jersey Shore” edition of Monopoly at the Cape May County Zoo. 
Monopoly zoo cutout.jpg

Mr. Monopoly poses in front of a cutout the Cape May County Zoo. 
Monopoly zoo entrance.JPG

Locals greeted Mr. Monopoly as they entered the Cape May County Zoo on Oct. 20. 

Locations

