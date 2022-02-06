PONTIVY, FRANCE - A plaque honoring a Lower Township serviceman, who died after the liberation of France during World War II, has been placed at the entrance to a college in the agricultural city of Pontivy, France, where his body was found nearly 80 years ago.
Edward Hunter, who was 37 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, arrived in Europe less than a month before his body was found Aug. 5, 1944, in the charred remains of a town schoolhouse that had been used as the headquarters for the Gestapo.
According to Alain Laboux, a now-retired police officer from the town in the northwest region of France, it is believed that Hunter was on a scavenger hunt Aug. 1-3, 1944, for food and supplies when he ran into an ambush by German soldiers. During the firefight, Hunter was hit and went down. It is believed that Hunter died in that skirmish.
Laboux belongs to a local association that honors those American and Allied servicemen who gave so much, including their lives, for France. Two members of Hunter’s family, along with a U.S. Naval officer and other local dignitaries, attended the ceremony in 2019.
Hunter was a member of HQ Company of the 6th Armored Division. Elements of that division’s Combat Command A passed quickly through Pontivy on or about Aug. 5, with no resistance from the Germans, who had retreated the prior day after setting fire to the school where Hunter’s body was found.
Hunter’s remains were returned to his wife, Sara, and buried in a Lower Township cemetery. She also received his Purple Heart posthumously. She died in 1969.
According to apreviously published Herald report, Hunter moved from Delaware to Lower Township with his wife, during the 1930s, and settled on a small farm on Stimpson Lane.
He was known to be a carpenter and worked on the Cape May Canal project that began in 1942. The canal was designed to be part of an inland waterway system that would allow ships to sail the coastline without being exposed to enemy submarine attacks outside the Delaware Bay.
Hunter joined the Delaware National Guard but left the state before finishing his commitment. This, according to family members, was the reason he decided to join the Army, with the reluctant support of his wife and family.
