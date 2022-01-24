CAPE MAY - As perhaps one of the longest family owned and operated businesses in Cape May, the Montreal Beach Resort and Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille have finally changed hands after 56 years in business.
The new owner is Madison Resorts, a locally owned hospitality management company headed by property operations veteran Dan Alicea, who has previously worked in the local market, as well as led the revitalization of two historic resorts on the east coast.
“My wife was born and raised in Cape May County, now operating a piece of its history is a childhood dream coming true for both of us. We are humbled and honored to the Hirsch family for putting their trust in Madison Resorts, we are committed to delivering exceptional guest service and ensuring we hold the community first in our heart," stated Alicea, Madison Resorts founder.
The Montreal Beach Resort will be keeping the same name for the immediate future as well as much of the long-time staff.
The team at Madison Resorts will be bringing in some fresh faces to add a new level of operations, marketing, and hospitality to the property. Immediate changes to The Montreal Beach Resort will be modest while retaining the identity of the beloved property. This will include fully upgraded hotel rooms and lobby.
Culinary experiences for Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille will be getting a lift as they plan new updates to the menu and the addition of room service for hotel guests. Harry’s will also be receiving a boost to its entertainment schedule throughout the summer with more live music and interactive entertainment.
