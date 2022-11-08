MOLINO'S CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE

Molino's, in Court House, is closing after 53 years. Drew Buchanan will open MexItalia, a combined pizzeria and taqueria, Nov. 15. Buchanan was the longtime operator of Circle Pizza, in Avalon.

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – Molino’s, a longtime takeout favorite on Route 9, announced it will close Nov. 12, but the brick ovens will be firing again after only a few days when a familiar face will take over the space.

DREW BUCHANAN CIRCLE PIZZA MEXITALIA AVALON PIZZA

Drew Buchanan works the oven at Avalon Pizza in 1977. Buchanan will open MexItalia, in Court House, Nov. 15 after selling his longtime family business Circle Pizza, in Avalon, last year. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments