A new Mister Softee store is planned for a site at 102 S. Main Street, Court House. 

COURT HOUSE - Middle Township Planning Board March 8 approved a site plan for a new Mister Softee store at 102 S. Main St., Court House.   

This will be the third brick-and-mortar Mister Softee in the area, with the other two in North Wildwood and Villas. For those who have little time but still need their Mister Softee cone, the plans call for a drive-up window. 

Middle Township Mayor Timothy Donohue listed the Court House location among the new developments in the municipality's business community in 2022 when he gave his State of the Township address to the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. 

