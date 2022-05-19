Middle Township PD Seeks Public's Assistance in Locating Missing Girl

Paige Thompson

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP - On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Paige Thompson (17 years old) was reported missing to the Middle Township Police Department by her family. Her family last heard from Paige on May 17 at approximately 9:45pm.

Paige is 5’4”, 120 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in the company of an unknown male. 

If anyone has any information regarding Paige’s whereabouts, please contact the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments