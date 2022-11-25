MT Logo

COURT HOUSE – In a resolution passed at its Nov. 21 meeting, the Middle Township Committee called on Gov. Phil Murphy to use state controlled federal COVID relief funds to offset the increase in premiums for municipal employees.

