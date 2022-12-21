Herman Cruse Gets Middle Matters Award.jpg

 Cruse receiving Middle Matters Award. People left to right Mayor Timothy Donohue, Herman Cruse, Deputy Mayor Ike Gandy and Committeeman James Norris.

 Vince Conti

COURT HOUSE – Herman Cruse started driving a school bus for Middle Township in 2013. This year Cruse saw a need and stepped in to address it. When he wasn’t driving the bus, he began helping kids learn to read. Cruse, a father of five from Egg Harbor Township, uses the time between taking the kids to and from Middle Township Elementary #1 working with the students who have become “Mr. Herman’s Kids.”

