Mask

Masks will no longer be required for jury proceedings in New Jersey courtrooms.

TRENTON - In response to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing and masks will no longer be required for jury proceedings in New Jersey courtrooms.

