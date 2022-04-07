CAPE MAY POINT - New Jersey is the fourth- smallest state in the U.S., but it probably won’t feel that way to someone running the full length of the state.
Beginning April 8, Ray Pinney, 62, of Boonton Township, will attempt to run the 188-mile distance from the High Point Monument in Sussex County to the Cape May Lighthouse. Pinney estimates the run will take approximately two days. He will not be the first person to run this route, but estimates he may be the oldest.
The run is raising funds for a Dylan’s Wings of Change, an organization that provides social-emotional training in K-12 schools. Dylan’s Wings of Change was founded by Ian Hockley, who lost his 6-year old son Dylan in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Ct.
“I met Ian through work and admire what his organization has done to help students in New Jersey,” said Pinney. Ian Hockley will run with Pinney, helping to crew and pace him. Pinney will also be joined on the run by Anthony Certa, a middle school teacher in Monmouth County.
Pinney has finished nine ultra-marathons including a 100-miler in his career, all after the age of 57. “I hope that I motivate a few people to get out there and move their body more and that we don’t have to slow down as we age.”
