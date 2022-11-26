CRIME SCENE TAPE FILE PHOTO POLICE TAPE LINE
Fer Gregory/Shutterstock.com

WHITESBORO - On Nov. 24, at approximately 2325 hours, Middle Township Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a possible shooting.

