WHITESBORO - On Nov. 24, at approximately 2325 hours, Middle Township Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a possible shooting.
Upon officers' arrival it was determined the victim discovered two (2) subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver's side door open. The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9.
According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects one of them turned and fired two (2) shots at the victim. The victim was not struck and not injured. After searching the area for evidence, a shell casing was located along East Anna St.
The victim described both suspects as Hispanic males, wearing all black and with an approximate age frame of late teens to early twenties. The one male was described as short, approximately 5'2" with an average to thin build. The second suspect was described as tall, approximately 6' with an average to thin build.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 609-465-8700 or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.