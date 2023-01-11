WILDWOOD CREST – The redevelopers of the former Oceanview Motel, in Wildwood Crest, are looking at a Memorial Day weekend opening despite a massive undertaking.
In early September 2022, Madison Resorts announced the transformation that will result in the Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, located at Ocean Avenue and Rambler Road. If one stops by the location and peers through the fence, it is obvious there is a lot of demolition going on.
“It still is a massive undertaking,” developer Dan Alicia said. “The property suffered from years and years of deferred maintenance.”
Alicia said all the steel beams and structural issues on the property are being replaced. He said the lobby, which they hoped to preserve in part, was unrepairable.
“We will be rebuilding in kind – preserving the same look and feel,” he said. “We expect that the lobby itself, the steel, will be in place in March.”
Although Madison Resorts wishes to preserve the overall look of the resort, complete with the “blast off” roof design, Alicia said the transformation of the motel will be complete.
“It will be a resort, and it has every amenity,” he said.
“There are things you can’t see right now,” Alicia said. “All the rooms are prepared for complete interior construction, but the biggest thing now is getting the building safe and sound.”
Alicia said Madison Resorts is pleased to see that the plans for the rehabilitation of the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol headquarters, across the street from its project, are going on virtually in tandem.
“It will result in an overall beautification for a thoroughfare,” he said. “We are encouraged to see what the Borough of Wildwood Crest is doing to invest in key areas of the city. Madison will be a showpiece for the Borough of Wildwood Crest, so all the investment the borough is doing is encouraging for us.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.