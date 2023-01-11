Side Roof Rendering.jpg

Shown is a rendering of what the new Madison Resort Wildwood Crest will look like upon completion. The developer is keeping the historic lobby and roof design that many people know.

 

WILDWOOD CREST – The redevelopers of the former Oceanview Motel, in Wildwood Crest, are looking at a Memorial Day weekend opening despite a massive undertaking.

The Madison Resort Wildwood Crest project doesn’t yet look like the resort facility it is planned to be, but the developer said it will be ready for Memorial Day weekend.
Shown is a rendering of a king-size, ocean-view room that will be featured in the new Madison Resorts Wildwood Crest.

