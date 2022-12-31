VILLAS – Eight years ago, the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition (LTHYC) was formed to help create a drug free community.
Today, the group continues to work as part of Cape Assist with the same goal in mind – reducing youth substance abuse.
After an annual staff breakfast held at the Villas Diner, Dec. 21, the new LTHYC Coordinator Jodi Corbett and Director of Communications Tusa Magalogo-Fitisemanu talked about Cape Assist and the LTHYC. The coalition was formed in 2014 and is now in the 8th year in a 10-year grant cycle of a Drug Free Communities (DFC) grant.
“We work with 12 sectors within the community – business, the education community, law enforcement is heavily involved, well represented. We have representatives from each area to contribute to the overall goal to reduce youth substance abuse,” Corbett said.
The coalition looks at how it can support youth truly by building relationships, again with the goal of keeping kids away from substances that are harmful, including smoking and vaping.
“A lot of info is targeting vaping – there is more discussion on vaping,” Corbett said.
With the legalization of cannabis use for adults, the program has life-skill training to discuss marijuana use with youth as part of a health education class. The group ran a series of messages on radio about the biology of brains, where they are in development, and how the brain can be affected by substance abuse. There is also a component that talks about opiates and their misuse, particularly with athletes, where there might be a risk of misuse of prescribed opiates after an injury.
“It’s a message that our county needs to hear,” Corbett said.
Cape Assist also runs life-skills programs at other schools, such as Middle Township, Margaret Mace in North Wildwood, as well as Wildwood schools.
“The coalition is unique to Lower Township,” Corbett said.
Cape Assist, however, has established a Youth Resiliency Group, for ages 13 to 18, in each of the high schools in Cape May County to get youth more involved and get their input about fighting substance abuse.
“They do activities and promote having fun without the use of substances,” Magalogo-Fitisemanu said.
Corbett said Cape Assist was one of the first organizations to get back into the schools with life-skills training after the Covid-19 pandemic. She said they are working with chambers of commerce as a summer job resource. Just in December 2022, LTHYC held a Family Movie Night, Dec. 9, for 30 families in the Richard M. Teitelman parking lot. The Student Recognition Committee, on Dec. 15, recognized 18 students in Ms. Brittany Haung’s fourth grade class for collecting donations of personal items as a Holiday Kindness Project. Students were visited by Andrew Haungs, Commander of the 253rd National Guard Unit, and his colleagues at Maud Abrams Elementary to load donations onto a utility truck to take to a veteran’s assisted living community in Millville. The last event was the Holiday Breakfast, Dec., .21, which was attended by 19 coalition members.
The coalition works with the Lower Township Recreation Department to provide activities. This month, the LTHYC is hosting a free Family Dance Party, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Lower Township Recreation Center. Community members are invited to come dressed in 80’s outfits and hairstyles.
LTHYC will meet monthly in 2023, on the third Wednesday of the month Meeting Dates – Monthly Meetings for 2023 for the third Wednesday of each month, at 9 a.m. (Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20).
Meetings will remain hybrid: Zoom link and in person at the Lower Township municipal building.
“Overall, Cape Assist is considering prevention from every angle,” Corbett said.
Corbett said Cape Assist does what they call “Sticker Shock” right before the summer season opens. The team goes into liquor stores and puts big bright green stickers to get the message out about social host responsibility.
“Homeowners and second homeowners are still responsible for underaged drinking,” Corbett said.
Cape Assist provides Training for Intervention Procedures – called TIPS training, which teaches responsible beverage service in bars and other establishments that serve alcohol. Corbett said a lot of this training happens seasonally as businesses train new staff members. Some, as in the Villas Fishing Club, reached out for assistance with training.
Cape Assist is a sponsor of the Hope One van, which periodically sets up in drug hot spots in the county.
“We have over 160 members who receive communication about our activities,” Corbett said. “We are really trying to build protective factors among youth serving organizations.”
Cape Assist is primarily a substance abuse treatment agency, but it is also coaching at Boys into Men group, which is a sexual violence prevention program. It is addressing free training for mental health first aid for members of the coalition who work with youth. It is taking programs outside of its center on New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood, going into the schools and community to assist people who have no transportation.
In house there is an after-school program for students K-1st grade. The Glenwood Avenue School has an after-school program for older students.
There are community groups for Cape Assist’s Quit Center, a smoking cessation program, and virtual programs as well.
First incorporated in 1982, Cape Assist celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.